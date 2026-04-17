Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Finance Corp International Sells 106,948 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Finance Corp International sold 106,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $524,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,330,784 shares in the company, valued at $26,120,841.60. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Finance Corp International also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Finance Corp International sold 66,437 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $325,541.30.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Finance Corp International sold 19,488 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $95,491.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Finance Corp International sold 52,230 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $256,971.60.

On Friday, April 10th, Finance Corp International sold 57,894 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $288,312.12.

On Thursday, April 9th, Finance Corp International sold 9,878 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $48,896.10.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Finance Corp International sold 19,311 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $95,203.23.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Finance Corp International sold 47,954 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $235,454.14.

On Monday, April 6th, Finance Corp International sold 34,219 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $169,384.05.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Finance Corp International sold 9,928 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $49,540.72.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Finance Corp International sold 18,663 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $92,755.11.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.92 on Friday. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.00 million. Analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Report on LSAK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 9823 Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,644,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

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