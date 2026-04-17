Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 44,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 19,585 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 180,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 35,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total transaction of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,998.60. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,505. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $116.38 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.61 and a 12-month high of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 15.90%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $116.00 price target on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC’s operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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