Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,631 Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF $GLRY

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.68% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,056,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 214,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1%

GLRY stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

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