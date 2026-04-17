Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $25,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,413,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares in the last quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 1,714,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,572,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $100.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.64. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $41,676,574.68. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 21,930 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $2,112,078.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 871,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,943,218.14. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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