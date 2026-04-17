Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $36.14 Million Stock Position in TransUnion $TRU

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,062 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of TransUnion worth $36,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,318.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 189.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,520. This trade represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,799.60. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $872,979 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $107.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. New Street Research set a $100.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransUnion

TransUnion Price Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $99.39.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.71 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.080-1.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

TransUnion Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company’s offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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