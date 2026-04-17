Short Interest in Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Grows By 21.3%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,410,853 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 1,163,283 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,565 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Mativ Stock Performance

NYSE MATV opened at $9.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $517.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Mativ has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.55 million. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mativ’s payout ratio is currently -6.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Mativ by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mativ by 50.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Mativ by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Mativ by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Further Reading

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