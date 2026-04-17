Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW) Short Interest Update

Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 739 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allspring LT Large Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

AGRW stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Allspring LT Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.28.

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Allspring LT Large Growth ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

Allspring Exchange-Traded Funds Trust – Allspring LT Large Growth ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Allspring Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allspring Global Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of the S&P 500 Index. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

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