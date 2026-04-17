Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW) Short Interest Update

Allspring LT Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:AGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 739 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 609 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allspring LT Large Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%
AGRW stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. Allspring LT Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.28.
Allspring LT Large Growth ETF Company Profile
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