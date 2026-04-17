Samsara Inc. $IOT Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,018 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Samsara worth $22,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Samsara by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 72,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Samsara from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In other news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 78,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,484. This represents a 77.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 78,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,484. This represents a 77.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,696,007 shares of company stock worth $76,792,923 in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE IOT opened at $29.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1,475.76, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. MarketBeat: Samsara (IOT) profile and analyst coverage

Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. SEC Form 4 (insider sales)

Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales by the CAO (Benjamin Kirchhoff) were also filed; these are minor in dollar terms but add to the narrative of insider liquidations this week. InsiderTrades: Insider selling alert

Samsara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

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