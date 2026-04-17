Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Forteris Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,289.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $37.14 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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