Draper Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Draper Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 135.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. TKO Group makes up about 1.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in TKO Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,084,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,653,000 after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $2,419,316.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total transaction of $2,820,299.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $456,970.62. This trade represents a 86.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,744. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKO shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $184.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.35. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.44 and a one year high of $226.94.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

TKO Group Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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