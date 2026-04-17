Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,157 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Kian Fatt Chong sold 5,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.48, for a total transaction of $2,434,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 24,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $10,000,033.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 375,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,779,151.07. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,223 shares of company stock valued at $46,711,217. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $290.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.13.

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Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ STX opened at $531.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $72.62 and a 52 week high of $534.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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