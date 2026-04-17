Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of Suzuki Motor to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

SZKMY stock opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.54. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.78%.The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter. Suzuki Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.249-5.249 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation traces its roots to 1909 when Michio Suzuki founded Suzuki Loom Works; the company later entered motor vehicle production and was reorganized as an independent motor company in the mid-20th century. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan, Suzuki has grown into a multinational manufacturer known for producing compact, fuel-efficient vehicles and a broad range of two- and four-wheeled products. The company has a long history in small-car and motorcycle design and has adapted its product portfolio over decades to serve both personal and light commercial transport markets.

Suzuki’s primary business activities include the design, manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and outboard motors, along with related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.