Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 to GBX 500 in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.

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Tesco Price Performance

TSCO traded down GBX 10.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 483.84. 577,099,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,570,250. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.46. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 353.20 and a one year high of GBX 508.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 477.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.96.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 7,371 million during the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.

Tesco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesco this week:

About Tesco

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Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.

In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.

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