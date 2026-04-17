Tesco (LON:TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 480 to GBX 500 in a note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 470.
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Tesco Price Performance
Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The retailer reported GBX 29.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 7,371 million during the quarter. Tesco had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesco will post 27.374848 EPS for the current year.
Tesco News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Group sales, profits and cash flow improved and Tesco says its value-led strategy delivered the highest market share in a decade — a constructive operational update that supports earnings durability and cash generation. Tesco lifts profits and cash flow as value push drives highest market share in a decade
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed GBX 29.50 EPS and revenue of GBX 7,371m; return on equity and margin metrics were solid — numbers that validate recent margin and volume progress. Tesco quarterly earnings / transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed a Buy rating, offering explicit broker support for the stock’s recovery narrative. Digital Look – Shore Capital buy rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Tesco and its treasury subsidiaries published an FCA-approved supplement to a £15bn Euro note programme — a routine funding/treasury move that increases financing flexibility but has limited immediate earnings impact. Tesco updates £15bn Euro note programme
- Neutral Sentiment: Feature and commentary pieces question valuation momentum and put grocery demand and margins in the spotlight — useful for investors but not new company-specific data. Think the soaring Tesco share price is too good to be true?
- Negative Sentiment: Tesco explicitly warned that uncertainty from the Iran / wider Middle East conflict clouds its profit outlook for fiscal 2027 — management flagged margin and cost headwinds from commodity and supply disruptions, which trimmed near-term guidance and hurt sentiment. Britain’s Tesco says Iran war clouds profit outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed a Hold with a GBX 430 price target (below current trading levels), a signal that some brokers see limited upside from here and adding downward pressure. Digital Look – Jefferies hold rating
About Tesco
Tesco was built to be a champion for customers, serving them every day with affordable, healthy and sustainable food. Our commitment to our customers extends beyond our stores, and into every community we serve – in the UK, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary. We invest in communities to help them thrive, through supporting schools and children’s groups, food banks and other good causes.
In challenging times, our purpose has guided every part of the Group. Serving our customers, communities and planet a little better every day is what we do.
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