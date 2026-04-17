Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,246 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 61,623 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,929 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DHCNI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.21. 3,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,717. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

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Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHCNI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare and life science properties. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, development, ownership and management of net‐leased medical office buildings, senior housing facilities and life science research and development assets. In addition to property investments, Diversified Healthcare Trust holds mortgage loans and preferred equity interests in the healthcare sector, offering diversified exposure to both real estate and structured financing arrangements.

The company’s portfolio spans a broad range of healthcare asset types, including medical office buildings leased to health systems and physician groups, senior living communities operated by leading care providers, and life science campuses serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

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