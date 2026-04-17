PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,038 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,617,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,701 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,902,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,290,000 after acquiring an additional 118,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,112,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,255,000 after buying an additional 155,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

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PepsiCo Stock Up 2.3%

PEP stock opened at $158.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.465-8.628 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.83%.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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