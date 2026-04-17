374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Financial Survey

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources -37.60% N/A -139.50% 374Water -911.15% -241.68% -164.18%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.9% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a beta of -1.88, suggesting that its share price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 374Water 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and 374Water”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources $4.31 million 0.51 -$1.80 million ($0.03) -1.10 374Water $220,000.00 264.37 -$20.98 million ($1.20) -2.78

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water. 374Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources beats 374Water on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources

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Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. provides clean-technologies, waste management, and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions and Solid Waste. The company designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; develops and designs proprietary technologies and systems for conditioning biogas for use as renewable natural gas for a range of applications, such as transportation fuel and natural gas pipeline injection; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and advanced chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations, as well as offers soil amendment pellets. The company serves companies primarily in the oil and gas refineries, landfills, medical waste destruction operations, agricultural companies, and food and beverage companies, as well as other commercial and industrial customers. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

About 374Water

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374Water Inc. provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. It serves Industrial, agricultural, defense, oil and gas, waste management, sanitation project, environmental remediation and compliance, and municipal markets. 374Water Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina.

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