JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) & Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Critical Review

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) and JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Publicis Groupe has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JC Decaux has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Publicis Groupe and JC Decaux”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Publicis Groupe $19.68 billion 1.23 $1.87 billion N/A N/A JC Decaux $4.16 billion 1.01 $297.22 million N/A N/A

Publicis Groupe has higher revenue and earnings than JC Decaux.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Publicis Groupe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Publicis Groupe and JC Decaux, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Publicis Groupe 0 1 0 2 3.33 JC Decaux 0 1 0 1 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Publicis Groupe and JC Decaux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Publicis Groupe N/A N/A N/A JC Decaux N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Publicis Groupe beats JC Decaux on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Publicis Groupe

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe S.A. provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services. It also designs and delivers brand content for various channels, such as television, print, radio, cinema, and billboards, as well as digital, including display and social networks under the Prodigious, Harbor, and The Pub brand names. In addition, the company operates Epsilon PeopleCloud, a unified data and technology platform; and Publicis Sapient, a technological, digital, and consulting platform. Further, it provides healthcare communication services under the Digitas Health, Publicis Health Media, and Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness brands for the healthcare and well-being sectors. It serves clients in the automotive, retail, financial services, consumer products, and media sectors. Publicis Groupe S.A. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About JC Decaux

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

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