Critical Survey: Air Lease (AL) vs. Its Peers

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Air Lease to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Air Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Dividends

Air Lease pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Air Lease pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 21.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Air Lease has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Air Lease is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Air Lease has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Lease’s rivals have a beta of 1.48, indicating that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Air Lease and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Lease $3.02 billion $1.09 billion 6.98 Air Lease Competitors $3.84 billion $571.05 million -35.98

Air Lease’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Air Lease. Air Lease is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Air Lease and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Lease 35.72% 8.54% 2.13% Air Lease Competitors 1.03% 10.85% 1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Air Lease and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Lease 0 3 2 1 2.67 Air Lease Competitors 143 628 1070 67 2.56

Air Lease presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.54%. As a group, “TRANS – EQP&LSNG” companies have a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Air Lease’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Air Lease has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Air Lease beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios. As of December 31, 2023, it owned a fleet of 463 aircraft, including 345 narrowbody aircraft and 118 widebody aircraft. Air Lease Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.