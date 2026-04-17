CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,525,283 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 3,181,907 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,227,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CXApp currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CXAI
CXApp Trading Up 2.8%
CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). CXApp had a negative net margin of 294.00% and a negative return on equity of 91.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CXApp
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CXApp by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CXApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CXApp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.
About CXApp
CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.
The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.
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