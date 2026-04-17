CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,525,283 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 3,181,907 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,227,786 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CXApp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CXApp currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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CXApp Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CXApp stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,157. CXApp has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). CXApp had a negative net margin of 294.00% and a negative return on equity of 91.16%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CXApp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CXApp by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56,911 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CXApp during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CXApp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CXApp by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About CXApp

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Holdings, Inc develops and delivers workplace experience software designed to help enterprises manage hybrid work environments and improve employee engagement. Its flagship platform provides a mobile-first digital workplace companion that integrates space management, wayfinding, service requests, and communications. By combining Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and data-driven insights, the platform enables organizations to optimize real estate, enhance operational efficiency, and support health and safety protocols.

The CXApp platform offers a suite of features tailored to employees, visitors, and facilities teams.

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