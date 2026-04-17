JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA Stake Lifted by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 398,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 5.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 731,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,721,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $64.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.91.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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