Whittier Trust Co. Has $80.40 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $80,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 50 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% during the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $652.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $635.65 and its 200-day moving average is $617.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $485.27 and a 1-year high of $662.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

Further Reading

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