Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,820,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $125,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 28,722 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,142,000. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.04 and a 52 week high of $72.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

See Also

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