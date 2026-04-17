Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 5,356 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $988,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after buying an additional 4,279,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 41.8% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,760,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,811,333,000 after buying an additional 3,464,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of CVX opened at $188.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.77. The company has a market capitalization of $374.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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