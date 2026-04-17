Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys Shares of 4,520 The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Middleby by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $139.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.04. The Middleby Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $169.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 7.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Middleby has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.200-9.360 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $187.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby’s products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid‐cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.