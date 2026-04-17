Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 6.0%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.92 and a 12-month high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,097. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,556,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $21,995,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,853,782 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,004,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,791 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,229,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,922,519,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12,439.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 39,319,009 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,926,279,000 after buying an additional 39,005,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,169,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,907,523,000 after acquiring an additional 400,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Abbott Laboratories

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Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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