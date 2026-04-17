Whittier Trust Co. Has $63.17 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $63,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $76.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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