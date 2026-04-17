iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,583 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $37,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friday Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Friday Financial now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $202.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $136.29 and a twelve month high of $203.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.27.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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