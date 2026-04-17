iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW is West Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 11.2% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $54,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 484.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

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iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $126.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.15. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $126.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.24.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

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