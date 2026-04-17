iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $80.09 and a 12 month high of $105.94. The stock has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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