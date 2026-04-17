Short Interest in Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Drops By 20.9%

Oxford Instruments PLC (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,891 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 23,890 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXINF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Oxford Instruments Price Performance

About Oxford Instruments

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $30.45 during trading hours on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

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Oxford Instruments plc, founded in 1959 as a spin-out from the University of Oxford, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-technology tools and systems for industry and research. Headquartered in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, the company leverages expertise in materials science, superconducting technology and precision engineering to deliver solutions that enable scientific discovery and industrial innovation.

The company’s offerings span a range of analytical and measurement techniques, including electron microscopy accessories, X-ray fluorescence and X-ray diffraction systems for materials characterization, as well as helium-free superconducting magnets for quantum research.

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