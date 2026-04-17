Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 70,210 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 57,441 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Orlen to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orlen presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Orlen Price Performance

About Orlen

Shares of PSKOF remained flat at C$35.40 during midday trading on Friday. Orlen has a 1-year low of C$16.20 and a 1-year high of C$36.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.85.

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Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF), formally known as PKN Orlen, is a leading integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Płock, Poland. The company’s core operations span refining, petrochemical production and the distribution of fuels and energy products. Through its extensive refining network, Orlen processes crude oil into a range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel and lubricants, supplying both domestic and international markets.

In addition to refining, Orlen maintains a robust retail segment operating thousands of service stations under its Orlen and Star brands across Poland, the Czech Republic, Lithuania and Germany.

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