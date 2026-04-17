Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $248.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Honeywell International from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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