Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $78.52 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $78,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,402.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,043.38. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $496.40 and a 52-week high of $1,405.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 110.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,235.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total transaction of $25,443,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 82,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,448,539.48. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Saria Tseng sold 8,963 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,305.22, for a total value of $11,698,686.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,983 shares in the company, valued at $204,897,351.26. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $158,138,447. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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