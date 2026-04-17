Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $477,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,557 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $316,913,000 after purchasing an additional 583,275 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 112.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,467,000 after purchasing an additional 710,357 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.88.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $248.15 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.91 and a 200-day moving average of $304.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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