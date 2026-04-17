Churchill Capital Corp IX (CCIX) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Churchill Capital Corp IX to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IX and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IX N/A $8.56 million 48.77 Churchill Capital Corp IX Competitors $50.71 million -$41.51 million 77.68

Churchill Capital Corp IX’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IX. Churchill Capital Corp IX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IX 1 0 0 0 1.00 Churchill Capital Corp IX Competitors 492 236 201 3 1.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 79.20%. Given Churchill Capital Corp IX’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp IX has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Churchill Capital Corp IX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Churchill Capital Corp IX has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp IX’s peers have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IX N/A -95.26% 2.81% Churchill Capital Corp IX Competitors -384.71% -227.52% -39.79%

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp IX peers beat Churchill Capital Corp IX on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Churchill Capital Corp IX

(Get Free Report)

Coleman Cable, Inc. (Coleman) is a designer, developer, manufacturer and supplier of electrical wire and cable products for consumer, commercial and industrial applications, with operations primarily in the United States and in Honduras and Canada. The Company’s wire and cable products enable it to offer its customers a single source for many of their wire and cable product requirements. It manufactures its products in 10 domestic manufacturing locations and supplement its domestic production with both international and domestic sourcing. It sells its products to more than 8,000 active customers in end markets. It operates in three segments: Distribution, OEM, and Other. On April 1, 2011, the Company acquired The Designers Edge. On April 29, 2011, the Company acquired certain assets of First Capitol Wire and Cable (FCWC) and Continental Wire and Cable (CWC). On May 16, 2011, the Company acquired Technology Research Corporation (TRC). In May 2012, the Company acquired Watteredge, Inc.

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