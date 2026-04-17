Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 504,189 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,189 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Palantir Technologies worth $304,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $341.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $165.33. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Zacks Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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