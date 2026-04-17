Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) & Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE) Financial Review

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) and Marblegate Acquisition (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blaize and Marblegate Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $38.63 million 5.50 -$206.90 million ($2.17) -0.80 Marblegate Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.39 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Marblegate Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blaize.

This table compares Blaize and Marblegate Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize -535.58% -670.38% -110.35% Marblegate Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blaize and Marblegate Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 0 3 1 2.80 Marblegate Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Blaize currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.72%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than Marblegate Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Marblegate Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.2% of Marblegate Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blaize beats Marblegate Acquisition on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

About Marblegate Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies primarily in the education, business services, consumer products, and healthcare sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

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