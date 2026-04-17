SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Cut to Hold at Rothschild & Co Redburn

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on SPS Commerce and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $86.00 price objective on SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SPS Commerce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

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SPS Commerce Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.66. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $153.16.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.60 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.420-4.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SPS Commerce news, EVP Jamie Thingelstad sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $132,844.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,539.36. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 13,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $785,105.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,657.06. The trade was a 15.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,102 shares of company stock worth $1,425,328 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 545.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 2,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions that enable seamless collaboration between retailers, suppliers and logistics providers. Through its robust network, SPS Commerce connects trading partners with electronic data interchange (EDI) capabilities, helping businesses automate order processing, inventory management and fulfillment workflows. The company’s platform ensures data accuracy, accelerates order-to-cash cycles and reduces manual intervention, supporting a wide range of industries including retail, grocery, consumer goods and automotive.

The company offers a suite of services encompassing EDI, retail-ready compliance, order management and data analytics.

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