Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $200.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

MRSH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.33.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MRSH opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $164.89 and a 1 year high of $235.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 15.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS $3.29 (beat) and revenue growth ~7.6%–8%, driven by Mercer and consulting strength — a core reason the shares rallied after the release. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations: non‑GAAP EPS $3.29 (beat) and revenue growth ~7.6%–8%, driven by Mercer and consulting strength — a core reason the shares rallied after the release. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call highlighted organic growth initiatives and AI investments that management says should drive margins and client retention long term — supportive for forward growth expectations. Read More.

Earnings call highlighted organic growth initiatives and AI investments that management says should drive margins and client retention long term — supportive for forward growth expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary notes valuation may be attractive after the pullback; some investors view the Q1 beat as confirming resilience, but upside is seen as tied to execution and managing expense pressures. Read More.

Analyst/market commentary notes valuation may be attractive after the pullback; some investors view the Q1 beat as confirming resilience, but upside is seen as tied to execution and managing expense pressures. Read More. Negative Sentiment: New regulatory risk disclosure: the company warned of a broad regulation-category risk that could materially affect financial performance — this fresh caveat increases investor uncertainty and likely weighed on the stock today. Read More.

New regulatory risk disclosure: the company warned of a broad regulation-category risk that could materially affect financial performance — this fresh caveat increases investor uncertainty and likely weighed on the stock today. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pressure persists: Bank of America maintained a sell rating and some brokers recently trimmed price targets, which amplifies downside risk despite the beat and can trigger short‑term selling. Read More.

Analyst pressure persists: Bank of America maintained a sell rating and some brokers recently trimmed price targets, which amplifies downside risk despite the beat and can trigger short‑term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reports note the shares slid after an analyst target cut prior to the regulatory disclosure — momentum from the Q1 beat has been partly offset by analyst actions. Read More.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

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Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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