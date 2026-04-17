Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

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Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 110,842 shares of Phibro Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $5,362,535.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,948,708.04. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,684. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

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Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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