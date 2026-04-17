Westwood Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5%

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

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About Amazon.com

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Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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