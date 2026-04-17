Westwood Wealth Management Has $1.44 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,269 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after buying an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
More Amazon.com News
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s $11.6B agreed acquisition of Globalstar reinforced its low‑Earth‑orbit/satellite strategy (Kuiper/LEO), triggering a market re‑rating and supporting a bullish thesis around connectivity and new revenue streams. Amazon’s $12B Globalstar Acquisition Paid for Itself
- Positive Sentiment: AWS is picking up high‑profile AI/media customers (Fox picked AWS as its preferred AI cloud provider) and expanding capacity via energy deals, which supports revenue re‑acceleration from enterprise AI demand. Fox chooses AWS as preferred AI cloud provider
- Positive Sentiment: NiSource expanded its power agreement with Amazon to speed energy delivery to data centers — a tangible operational tailwind for faster AWS capacity builds to support AI workload growth. NiSource signs long-term power deal
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street and notable investors have reinforced the bullish case — multiple buy ratings and visible purchases from investors (e.g., Brad Gerstner) are supporting multiple expansion and momentum. AI bull Brad Gerstner buying AMZN
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon‑backed X‑Energy filed to raise up to $800M in an IPO — highlights Bezos/AMZN ecosystem investments in energy/nuclear but is indirect to Amazon’s core P&L. X-Energy IPO filing
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is experimenting with content/distribution (CinemaCon theatrical push) and expanding into adjacent categories (autos, everyday essentials) — strategic but longer‑term for earnings. Amazon wants to send audiences to movie theaters
- Negative Sentiment: Hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes plus a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge — a short‑term hit to ad revenues and a reputational/operational risk for retail marketplace dynamics. Sellers boycott Amazon ads
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Douglas Herrington sold 20,500 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — routine but often viewed negatively by some traders as a signal, despite being planned. CEO Douglas Herrington Sells 20,500 Shares
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/market friction: California claims Amazon pressured sellers on pricing and Canadian backlash to fuel surcharges add legal/reputational risk that could weigh on seller engagement or require policy reversals. California Claims Amazon Punishes Sellers
- Negative Sentiment: Some technicians and analysts warned the stock is overbought after the rally (post‑deal multiple expansion), raising the risk of a near‑term pullback despite long‑term positives. Amazon overbought concerns
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Amazon.com Trading Up 0.5%
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.
View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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