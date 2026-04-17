Ascendiant Capital Markets Forecasts MSS Q4 Earnings

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Maison Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets analyst E. Woo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets also issued estimates for Maison Solutions’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

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Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Maison Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maison Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSS opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 5.42. Maison Solutions has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Maison Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Maison Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

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Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

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