Short Interest in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) Decreases By 27.4%

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,172 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the March 15th total of 19,525 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,988 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

HYUP opened at $42.06 on Friday. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11.

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Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1937 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF

About Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF ( NYSEARCA:HYUP Free Report ) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,280 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 18.21% of Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a high yield to worst. HYUP was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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