Short Interest in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Decreases By 27.0%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 271 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 371 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,452 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

GSJY stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $82.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,069,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,836,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 56.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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