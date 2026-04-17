CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Financial Survey

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CardioGenics and Glaukos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Glaukos 2 1 11 1 2.73

Glaukos has a consensus price target of $133.69, indicating a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Glaukos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Glaukos -36.99% -7.00% -5.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CardioGenics and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CardioGenics and Glaukos”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Glaukos $507.44 million 13.88 -$187.69 million ($3.26) -37.20

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CardioGenics has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glaukos beats CardioGenics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

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CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Glaukos

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Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite indicated for use in the treatment of patients with glaucoma uncontrolled by prior medical and surgical therapy; and iDose TR, an intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

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