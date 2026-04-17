Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) Chairman Buys $57,796.10 in Stock

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:HERZ – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas Herzfeld purchased 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $57,796.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 197,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,940.48. This represents a 1.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Trading Up 4.6%

HERZ opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.88. Herzfeld Credit Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $31.00.

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Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herzfeld Credit Income Fund

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Herzfeld Credit Income Fund (NASDAQ:HERZ) is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The fund is externally managed by Herzfeld Advisors, Inc, which is responsible for day-to-day portfolio construction, credit research and risk management under the oversight of an independent board of directors.

The fund’s primary objective is to generate current income with an emphasis on preservation of capital. To pursue this goal, Herzfeld Credit Income Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, mezzanine loans and other fixed-income securities.

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