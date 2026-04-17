Noble Financial Has Positive Forecast for Vince Q4 Earnings

Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lifted their Q4 2027 earnings estimates for Vince in a report released on Thursday, April 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Noble Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Vince’s FY2028 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Vince alerts:

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Vince had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.38 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNCE. Zacks Research downgraded Vince from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vince in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNCE

Vince Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of VNCE opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Institutional Trading of Vince

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNCE. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vince during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vince by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Vince in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vince during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vince in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

(Get Free Report)

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women’s products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men’s products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vince Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vince and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.