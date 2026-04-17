Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADSK. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

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Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $243.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.56. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $214.10 and a 1-year high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Autodesk

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About Autodesk

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Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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