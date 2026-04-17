Head-To-Head Review: Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH) & Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Lakeside (NASDAQ:LSH – Get Free Report) and Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lakeside and Kuehne & Nagel International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeside $17.79 million 0.88 -$5.25 million ($0.42) -2.15 Kuehne & Nagel International $29.53 billion 0.96 $1.06 billion $1.77 26.60

Profitability

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Lakeside. Lakeside is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne & Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Lakeside and Kuehne & Nagel International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeside -21.12% -86.32% -29.16% Kuehne & Nagel International 3.57% 38.68% 7.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lakeside and Kuehne & Nagel International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeside 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 1 0 1.83

Volatility and Risk

Lakeside has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Lakeside on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeside

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Lakeside Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border supply chain solution in the United States, China, South Korea, and internationally. It offers a range of integrated services under cross-border ocean freight solutions and cross-border airfreight solutions, including cross-border freight consolidation and forwarding services, customs clearance services, warehousing and distribution services, and U.S. domestic ground transportation services. The company customers include logistics service companies serving e-commerce platforms, social commerce platforms, and manufacturers to sell and transport consumer and industrial goods. Lakeside Holding Limited was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois. Lakeside Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Jiushen Transport LLC.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

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Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

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