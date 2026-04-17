Key Capital Management INC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September $ZSEP

Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September (BATS:ZSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September makes up about 0.7% of Key Capital Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Key Capital Management INC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Centennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 52,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

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Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF1 Yr September

The Innovator 1 Yr September (ZSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZSEP was launched on Aug 31, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

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